Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Separately, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE:FTK opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54. Flotek Industries has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $65.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Flotek Industries in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Flotek Industries by 140.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Flotek Industries by 293.1% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 58,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 43,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

