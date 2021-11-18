i3 Verticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,314 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,403% compared to the average volume of 118 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IIIV opened at $21.19 on Thursday. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $682.49 million, a P/E ratio of -62.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IIIV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.78.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

