Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) to Hold

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.36 and a quick ratio of 11.95. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 4.66.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 131.77%. The company had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,183,000 after buying an additional 4,409,800 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,422,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,687,000 after buying an additional 1,306,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

