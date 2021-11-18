Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) Short Interest Up 384.6% in October

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 384.6% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLSPT. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLSPT opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.98. Global SPAC Partners has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

