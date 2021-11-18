WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WSC. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $39.75.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,589,000 after buying an additional 3,905,839 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,633,000 after buying an additional 3,867,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,652,000 after buying an additional 2,925,612 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth about $71,599,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,325,000 after buying an additional 2,075,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

