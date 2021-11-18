Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on the mining company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,362.22 ($43.93).

LON AAL opened at GBX 2,877.50 ($37.59) on Tuesday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 2,064 ($26.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of £38.85 billion and a PE ratio of 7.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,803.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,170.50.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 235 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, with a total value of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 245 shares of company stock worth $644,025.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

