$84.19 Million in Sales Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will post sales of $84.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.20 million to $92.07 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $47.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year sales of $319.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $314.60 million to $323.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $322.03 million, with estimates ranging from $318.70 million to $324.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Safe Bulkers.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.79 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 40.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SB. HC Wainwright began coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 622.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,186,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 1,022,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter valued at approximately $662,000. 27.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SB opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $414.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.56. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.