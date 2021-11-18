Vanda Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 10,363 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,160% compared to the average daily volume of 197 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a market cap of $988.89 million, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.46. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $56,173.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $277,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,583 shares of company stock valued at $653,486 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $172,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 126.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 36,663 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,737.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 46,923 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.