Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Shares of Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.22. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 68,630 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.29.

About Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY)

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Bri-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bri-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.