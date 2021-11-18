Royal Bank of Canada Increases Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target to $36.00

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

Get Turing alerts:

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. Turing has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.05.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Turing will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Turing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.