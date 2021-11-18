Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given a $27.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) has been assigned a $27.00 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 224.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $712.22 million, a P/E ratio of -207.70 and a beta of 3.38. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Village Farms International by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 625,410 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,234,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,026,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 297,253 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

