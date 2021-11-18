indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) to announce sales of $18.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.30 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $47.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.60 million to $47.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $111.11 million, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $119.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.

INDI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDI. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $212,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $114,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $2,912,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $4,002,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85. indie Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.01.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

