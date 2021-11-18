Brokerages Anticipate Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) to announce $13.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Volta Inc – Class A’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.40 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will report full-year sales of $34.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.60 million to $34.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $97.65 million, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $108.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Volta Inc – Class A.

Get Volta Inc - Class A alerts:

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38).

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLTA. Raymond James began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at $99,000.

Shares of Volta Inc – Class A stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. Volta Inc – Class A has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $18.33.

About Volta Inc – Class A

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Volta Inc – Class A (VLTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.