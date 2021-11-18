Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.27) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.27) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

YMTX stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. Yumanity Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.