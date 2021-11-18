FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Trevali Mining Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a C$0.25 target price on shares of Trevali Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.26.

Shares of TSE TV opened at C$0.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$183.03 million and a PE ratio of -2.80. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.28.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

