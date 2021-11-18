Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Reduced by Analyst

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 63.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 192,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 105.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 41,813 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,186.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 292,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 269,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,420 shares in the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.342 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 70.10%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.