Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 101,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 770,800 shares.The stock last traded at $7.55 and had previously closed at $7.44.

The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

Several analysts have weighed in on OCSL shares. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $29,922,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $361,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,362,541 shares of company stock worth $31,034,310 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,037,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214,368 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

