Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 101,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 770,800 shares.The stock last traded at $7.55 and had previously closed at $7.44.

The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

Several analysts have weighed in on OCSL shares. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $361,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $751,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,362,541 shares of company stock worth $31,034,310. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

