Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Olympus in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCPNY opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14. Olympus has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

