Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of XLO stock opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. Xilio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

