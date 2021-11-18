Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 9,000 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £110 ($143.72) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,801.54 ($128.06).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 8,590 ($112.23) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £133.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,805.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,467.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,523 ($124.42).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

