Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eos Energy Storage LLC is a manufacturer of zinc battery storage systems. Eos Energy Storage LLC, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II, is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $10.51 on Monday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 8.10. The stock has a market cap of $563.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 145,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $1,594,154.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 838,219 shares of company stock worth $10,897,581. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 435,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

