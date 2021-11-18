BTIG Research Raises Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Price Target to C$48.00

Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from C$31.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Galaxy Digital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

Shares of BRPHF opened at $29.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84. Galaxy Digital has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.