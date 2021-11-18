Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Forestar Group, Inc. formerly known as Forestar Real Estate Group Inc. operates in two business segments: real estate and natural resources. The real estate segment owns directly or through ventures real estate. The natural resources segment manages acres of oil and gas mineral interests. In addition, the company also sells wood fiber from its land primarily located in Georgia, and leases land for recreational uses. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.80.

FOR opened at $21.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18. Forestar Group has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.96.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.75 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Forestar Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Forestar Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Forestar Group by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Forestar Group by 101,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

