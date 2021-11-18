Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a homebuilding company. It operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is based in Jacksonville, FL. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DFH. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of DFH stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. Dream Finders Homes has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.29). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 37.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $15,588,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,289,720 shares of company stock valued at $23,166,753. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

