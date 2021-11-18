Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on the stock.
Shares of CINE stock opened at GBX 62.88 ($0.82) on Monday. Cineworld Group has a 52-week low of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 124.85 ($1.63). The stock has a market cap of £863.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.42.
About Cineworld Group
Further Reading: Net Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.