Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on the stock.

Shares of CINE stock opened at GBX 62.88 ($0.82) on Monday. Cineworld Group has a 52-week low of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 124.85 ($1.63). The stock has a market cap of £863.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.42.

About Cineworld Group

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

