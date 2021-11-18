Summit Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMIH) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMIH) were down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 29,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 51,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.69.

Get Summit Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 10.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.