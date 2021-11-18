Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) Short Interest Update

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 158.1% from the October 14th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,896,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 91,874 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 429,360 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $992,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VOSO opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Virtuoso Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

