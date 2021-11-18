Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the October 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $725,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 971,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after buying an additional 87,699 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 41,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 15,980 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $4,768,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WALD opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Waldencast Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

