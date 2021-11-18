The Home Depot, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.59 Per Share (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research report issued on Sunday, November 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.54. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.08 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.96.

Shares of HD opened at $394.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $416.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $351.12 and a 200-day moving average of $332.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $399.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Home Depot by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 13.1% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.0% during the first quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 22,936 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 8.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

