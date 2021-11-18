Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Bloom Burton began coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MDNA stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.91. Medicenna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $807,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 915,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

