Traders Purchase Large Volume of Zogenix Put Options (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 12,068 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,622% compared to the average daily volume of 701 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Zogenix during the second quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 81.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 166.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zogenix during the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Zogenix during the third quarter worth $208,000.

Get Zogenix alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $783.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.