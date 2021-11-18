$43.05 Million in Sales Expected for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to post sales of $43.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.60 million. Open Lending reported sales of $39.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year sales of $206.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $206.08 million to $207.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $233.45 million, with estimates ranging from $217.08 million to $249.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 68.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on LPRO shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

In other news, Director Gene Yoon sold 221,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $9,219,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $10,513,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 856,876 shares of company stock worth $30,400,354. 25.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 168,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Open Lending by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Open Lending by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 813,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,356,000 after acquiring an additional 325,333 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Open Lending by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 14,276 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,529,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPRO stock opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05. Open Lending has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

