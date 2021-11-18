Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 23.80 ($0.31). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 23.56 ($0.31), with a volume of 1,998,838 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.37) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.37) price objective on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Monday, October 25th.

The firm has a market cap of £932.33 million and a P/E ratio of 58.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

