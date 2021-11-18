First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.96

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$26.96 and traded as high as C$27.95. First Quantum Minerals shares last traded at C$27.29, with a volume of 1,517,441 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FM shares. CLSA lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.63.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$464,714.30.

About First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.