Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.76. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 217,601 shares traded.

VGZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Vista Gold from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Vista Gold from $1.93 to $2.04 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $87.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Vista Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vista Gold by 0.9% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,139,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 46,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp grew its position in Vista Gold by 6.9% during the third quarter. Loews Corp now owns 3,424,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

