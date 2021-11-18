Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Net 1 UEPS Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter.

Shares of UEPS opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.23 million, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.21. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $6.97.

In related news, CEO Christopher G.B. Meyer purchased 104,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $587,402.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

