Capital One Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of UDR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for UDR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.97.

Shares of UDR opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74. UDR has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.07.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of UDR by 271.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UDR news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 119,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,513,460.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,900 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 725.04%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

