Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Wincanton (LON:WIN)

Wincanton (LON:WIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.78% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

LON WIN opened at GBX 372 ($4.86) on Tuesday. Wincanton has a 1 year low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 470 ($6.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of £463.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 370.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 405.67.

In related news, insider Mihiri Jayaweera purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £14,120 ($18,447.87).

About Wincanton

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

