Barclays Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €8.80 Price Target

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective by Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TKA. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.25 ($16.76) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.11 ($14.24).

thyssenkrupp stock opened at €10.20 ($11.99) on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.78). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.08.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

