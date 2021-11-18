Warburg Research Reiterates “€29.00” Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on freenet in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on freenet in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on freenet in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €23.48 ($27.62).

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €23.04 ($27.11) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €21.49. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

