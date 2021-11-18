TUI (LON:TUI) Given New GBX 245 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TUI (LON:TUI) had its target price cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 245 ($3.20) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TUI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 210.63 ($2.75).

LON TUI opened at GBX 215.10 ($2.81) on Tuesday. TUI has a twelve month low of GBX 210.70 ($2.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of £3.49 billion and a PE ratio of -0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 287.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 347.86.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

