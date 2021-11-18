Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Lowered by Analyst

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Becton, Dickinson and in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.90. William Blair also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $249.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.53 and a 200 day moving average of $246.89. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $226.15 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The firm has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.47%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $52,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total value of $1,790,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,174 shares of company stock worth $2,104,313. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

