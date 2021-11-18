Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

HMHC stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 9.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

