Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of BLPH opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $9.19. The company has a market cap of $36.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $104,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $67,000. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

