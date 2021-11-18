Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of BLPH opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $9.19. The company has a market cap of $36.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.
