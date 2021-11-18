QuantumScape’s (QS) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Shares of QS opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 10.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,775,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $6,460,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 845,255 shares of company stock valued at $19,273,631.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 109.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 1,837.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,473 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at about $34,271,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at about $22,721,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 42.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,122,000 after acquiring an additional 757,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

