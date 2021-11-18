Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Raised to C$55.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.44% from the stock’s current price.

EIF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday. Cormark boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.70.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$46.05 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$34.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.46.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

