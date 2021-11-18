First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.13 Million

Equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will report sales of $181.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.83 million. First Hawaiian posted sales of $188.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $717.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $716.30 million to $718.62 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $720.55 million, with estimates ranging from $711.47 million to $728.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

FHB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

In related news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 914.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 340,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after acquiring an additional 184,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.12. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

