Brokers Offer Predictions for Argonaut Gold Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) – Cormark issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Argonaut Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Argonaut Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.42.

Argonaut Gold stock opened at C$3.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.87. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.90 and a 1 year high of C$4.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.08.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.