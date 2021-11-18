Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Telecom Italia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Italia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Telecom Italia from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIIAY opened at $3.77 on Monday. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $5.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

